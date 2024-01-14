GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Saturday marked the first day of Girl Scouts cookie season.

Girl Scouts were out and about in our area selling cookies at their stands in different locations. They brought back beloved flavors of Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs and more.

The Girl Scouts-North Carolina Coastal Pines are participating in the largest girl-led leadership development program in central and Eastern North Carolina. Danika Cooper is the troop leader for Troop 1829. She said the program is a great way for the younger generations to learn basic skills they can carry with them into adulthood.

“They learn really important entrepreneurial skills even in kindergarten and first grade, like the three I’ve got with me right now,” she said.

“They get to practice talking to customers, they get to practice making change, and all those lessons and those skills, they transfer to other parts of their lives, and they’ll remember it until they’re all grown up.”

The 2024 campaign launched a brand-new initiative called “Unbox the Future.” The theme allows for Girl Scouts to build courage and seek their own identity beyond the cookie boxes. Throughout the campaign, they become proud of being a part of the initiative. Some of the girls from Troop 1829 felt that way as well.

“I like having Girl Scout friends,” said a troop member.

“To be kind and doing the right things,” another said.

Cookie season dates vary across the country, but they typically run from January through April. You can also order your cookies online and can find more information about Girl Scout cookies by heading to their website.