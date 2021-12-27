Give Back Box helps to recycle leftover boxes from Christmas while donating to charities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The organization “Give Back Box” makes it easy to donate to charities from the comfort of your own home. If your household is like many across the country, you may be wondering what to do with all of those holiday packages.

“It’s actually really really massive in terms of boxes we donated. last year we reached over 1 million boxes shipped. This year it’s probably going to be about, I don’t know 200,000 boxes more. We support 150 non-profits in the United States alone,” said Monika Wiela, founder of Give Back Box.

Instead of tossing boxes, fill them up with donations. The box doesn’t have to be a certain kind or size. Use any box laying around the house and fill them up. Once the box is packed, print off the free shipping label from Give Back Box website.

When selecting a shipping label, the list of charities to send the box of donations to is right there. From animal charities to veteran and homeless causes, you can pick one or multiple groups to help out.



“This is quite a big impact and I think we also have people who want to donate. For example, when we have a lockdown in our country people could donate from home without leaving their home. I think we not only create impact in terms of numbers and physical things, but we’re also helping people too making giving back better,” said Wiela.

Some of the items they are seeking are gently used clothes and shoes. They are not accepting liquids.

For a full list of items and the charities impacted by this cause, visit Give Back Box.