GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Outgoing Greenville City Council members were honored for their dedication and commitment to the city at Monday’s meeting.

There were many hugs and thank yous, too, as Rick Smiley, Will Bell and Mayor Pro-Tem Rose Glover showed gratitude to everyone for their support during the tenure they served.

Glover and Councilman Will Bell both lost their bids for re-election. Councilman Rick Smiley did not run in this year’s municipal elections.

“The last 10 years serving on council has been a tremendous honor for me,” Smiley said. “It’s been an opportunity obviously to work with extraordinary people.”

Bell, who has been on Greenville’s City Council since he was 23, reflected on the accomplishments he’s achieved during his six-year tenure.

“We’ve had the lowest tax rate in over 50 years, the first hotel came to town, we expanded the greenways multiple times,” Bell said. “We even resurfaced a lot of the streets in the downtown area, and I said as a campaign promise when I first started that we were gonna get them fixed.”

Glover served for 12 terms, making her the longest-serving tenured council representative for the city of Greenville. Glover was also honored with keys to the city.

All three council members stressed this is not a goodbye, but simply a see you later.

Mayor P.J. Connelly said all three council members worked tirelessly to make sure Greenville continues to move forward and focus on the most important aspects of the city.