GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A GoFundMe page has been set up for the 14-year-old shot and killed last Saturday.

Zykere Langley was allegedly killed by another 14-year-old on December 30. The victim’s mother, Lesha Langley, set up a GoFundMe to raise $7,000. On the fundraiser page, Langley wrote:

“I don’t have to reach the goal but anything is a blessing. I appreciate anyone that can and will God bless!!!”

Her son, Zykere was shot by another teen, who is now facing charges. He died at ECU Health Medical Center on Sunday.