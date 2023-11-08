GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Golden Ticket Cinemas has announced it will reopen the former Regal Grande movie theater in Greenville that closed in 2022.

The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce posted the announcement on Facebook Wednesday morning. The former Regal Grande, located at 750 Greenville Boulevard Southeast, will reopen as Golden Ticket Cinemas Greenville Grande 14.

The former Regal Greenville Grande closed its doors on Sept. 15, 2022.

Officials said the new theater will be partially open this December as work continues to improve and upgrade the additional auditoriums with features not provided when Regal Cinemas operated it, such as reclining seats and direct-to-you food delivery.

An IMAX auditorium is also planned for 2024, the first of its kind in Greenville.

Golden Ticket Cinemas operates a location in Washington. There is also a Golden Ticket theater in Lenoir, N.C.