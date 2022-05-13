GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greater Purpose Golf Classic will be held at Greenville County Club on May 20. The event will help raise money for the medical bills of the four Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce employees involved in a vehicle crash back in April.

The registration fee for a team of four players is $500. The tournament will use a four-man superball format. Lunch, which is sponsored by Sam Jones BBQ and Coastal Beverages, starts at noon, and there’ll be a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.

The Golf Classic will have cash, gift cards and more with the first place prize being $200. There will also be a 50/50 drawing and a chance to win a four-wheeler.

The golf classic will be held at 216 Country Club Drive.

For more information, contact: greaterpurposegolf@gmail.com.