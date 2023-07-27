GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A golfer from Greenville has proved successful and even met a fellow North Carolinian on the way.

Nicolas Brown, a recent East Carolina University graduate, went for a practice round in advance of U.S. Amateur Qualifying at Laurel Creek Country Club in New Jersey. There is where he met Dan Walters out of Winston-Salem, who was also going for a practice round.

Brown and Walters posted identical 9-under-par 133s to advance to the championship. The 123rd U.S. Amateur will take place August 14-20 at Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Col.

Walters became the associate men’s head golf coach at Wake Forest University in 2009 and held the position until 2018. He regained his amateur status that year.

The new friendship resulted in both earning co-medalist honors in U.S. Amateur Qualifying administered by GAP at Laurel Creek.

