GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Health care may be easier to access as Governor Roy Cooper signed the 2022 Appropriation Act on Monday for a new telemedicine center.

The bill takes additional money in revenue and allocates funds across the state. State Rep. Brian Farkas filed and fought for the bill. With Cooper’s signature, millions of dollars will be provided for a new telemedicine center.

“It’s a $3 million allocation for the (East Carolina University) center for telemedicine and digital health care access,” said Farkas. “$2 million of that is going to go towards actually making the center happen. Bringing all the different existing programs together possible looking at new programs.”

Some of those programs include enhancing patient care and access to service, education and training.

“The telemedicine center just gives us another option for those times when maybe you’re not sure you need to go to an urgent care or an emergency room. And some experts can be there when you need it almost immediately,” said Farkas.

Farkas said ECU does a lot when it comes to telehealth and the services provided. The center bringing new and existing programs together is expected to result in taxpayer savings by consolidating all those services.

Farkas said not only will the center for telemedicine and digital health care provide primary care across Eastern North Carolina but it will be a flagship for 21st-century health care for other southeastern states.

“I just think that’s a great example of government doing what’s supposed to do working for people in a lean mean way in an efficient way that makes a difference,” said Farkas.

Farkas added having the new telehealth center will also show leadership across the entire country where health care access is a real issue. The date for when the center will open is still to be determined.