GPD: Another arrested in connection to recent gang shootings

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An additional suspect has been arrested in connection to the recent gang-related shootings, according to the Greenville Police Department.

On Friday, May 21 members of the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and Emergency Response team arrested 30-year-old Terrell Marquise Phillips, of Greenville, without incident.

Phillips has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder and possession of a firearm by felon in connection to a shooting in the area of Pitt and Brown Streets on May 15 in which two people were injured by gunfire. He is currently in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

Officials said this incident was one of three gang-related shootings from the weekend that is believed to be connected to an ongoing dispute between local rival gangs “1700” and “300.”

Three juveniles were arrested and charged with the shooting of a 17-year-old male on the 1800 block of Kennedy Circle on Friday, May 14. A woman also became an unintended victim after she was struck by a stray bullet that entered her apartment in the 340 block of Haven Drive on May 15

All three cases remain under investigation and additional arrests are expected.