GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department will be holding a church security event on Tuesday at Greenville Church of God.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the church, located at 3105 South Memorial Drive. Speakers will be GPD Deputy Chief Chris Ivy and Major Richard Tyndall. They will cover the following subjects:

· “See Something, Hear Something, Say Something”

· Security/Ushers/Greeters at entrances as churchgoers enter to reduce anonymity.

· Volunteers walking through halls and outside areas during services looking for suspicious people and activity.

· Close and lock all doors not being utilized or staffed. Only leave open what is necessary.

· Parking lot safety is important. Lock all vehicles. Secure valuables in trunk.