GPD hosts first-ever Trunk or Treat on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — DON’T FRIGHT, COME OUT FOR A BITE. The Greenville Police Department is introducing Truck or Treat for the very first time.

“We are excited for the opportunity to connect with members of our community,” said Greenville Police Department Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter.

At the event, there will be many activities for the kids to enjoy. There will be free candy, face painting, photo ops and so much more.

Stop by one or all of Greenville’s Police substations to enjoy the festivities:

South Zone: 726 SW Greenville Blvd (Face painting)

East Zone: 3125 E 10 th St. Suite A (Pumpkin Decorating)

St. Suite A (Pumpkin Decorating) West Zone: 1024 W 5th Street (Photo Booth)

Hunter also said they are excited about this event because it gives families a safe alternative for trick or treating or if parents must work.

Don’t be scared and come on by from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday.