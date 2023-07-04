GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the Greenville Police Department are investigating after the body of a man was found outside Planet Fitness Tuesday morning.

Officials said they responded shortly before 1 a.m. to 801 Thomas Langston Road for a report of a person in cardiac arrest. First responders found a 21-year-old man dead in the parking lot.

Officials said Tuesday afternoon that due to the circumstances and the age of the victim, investigators are treating the case as a suspicious death. A preliminary review by the medical examiner on scene as to the cause of death was inconclusive.

The name of the victim will be released Wednesday, pending notification of the family.

Officials said an official cause and manner of death will be determined once an autopsy is completed. Anyone with information about this case or if you were n the area during this time, call Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.