GREENVILLE, NC — Greenville police are investigating after a man was killed Friday night in a crash.

Police responded around 10 p.m. last Friday to a report of a crash on Allen Road, just north of Dickinson Avenue. Officials said Ahmad Hussein Ali Almomani, 37, of Greenville, was struck and killed after he stopped his Volkswagen in the center turn lane with the hazard lights on.

Officials said at some point, Almomani exited his vehicle and was in the southbound travel lane on Allen Road. A Hyundai SUV was traveling south and struck and killed Almomani.

The driver of the Hyundai was not injured and has been cooperative with the investigation, Greenville police said.

The case remains under investigation. Any witnesses should contact GPD Officer Samuel at 252-329-3535.