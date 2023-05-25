GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville police are investigating an incident where the bodies of two people were found in an apartment Thursday afternoon.

Police responded around 1:15 p.m. to 1209 Firetower Road, Apt K, which is the Belle Meade Apartments, after two people were found dead inside. Officials said they discovered the bodies of Rani Renee Barnes, 35, and Michael Anthony Wilkes Jr., 39. Barnes and Wilkes were in a romantic relationship, officials said.

Based on evidence collected by detectives, the Greenville Police Department is treating the case as an apparent murder-suicide pending autopsy results.