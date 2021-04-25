GPD investigating overnight shooting at Waffle House

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Detectives with the Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating an overnight shooting at a Waffle House.

Around 3 a.m. officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the Waffle House at 820 S. Memorial Drive for a reported shooting. Donyell Hill, 38, of Greenville was transported to Vidant Medical Center with gunshot wounds. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

After a preliminary investigation, officers believe shots were fired between two groups of individuals in the parking lot of the restaurant. A motive for the shooting is still under investigation. No other injuries were reported to GPD, but several cars were damaged by gunfire.

Officers are still in the process of reviewing cameras in the area and talking to witnesses. Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to contact GPD Detective Walker at (252) 329-4186 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-777.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.