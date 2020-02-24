GPD: Investigation underway following fatal motorcycle crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) An investigation is underway following a fatal motorcycle crash in Greenville.

On Saturday, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Greenville Police Department was dispatched to the area of Arlington Boulevard and MacGregor Downs Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

25-year-old Justice Mathew Price was pronounced dead at the scene.

GPD says based on the preliminary investigation it appears that Price was traveling north on Arlington Boulevard toward W. 5th Street when he struck the curb on the right side of the road, north of Heart Drive.

The motorcycle then struck a light pole and came to rest in a ditch bordering MacGregor Downs Road.

The investigation is ongoing, but speed appears to be the major contributing factor, GPD says.