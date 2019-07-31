POLICE: Missing Greenville woman found safe

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)



UPDATE: Greenville Police said early Thursday morning that a missing 25-year-old woman from Greenville has been found safe in another county.



In Thursday morning’s announcement, Greenville Police did not specify which county Tenisha Manning had been found in.

Manning was last seen in the Caldwell Court Drive area on July 26 shortly after 6:00 p.m., and was reported missing on July 30.



PREVIOUS: The Greenville Police Department is trying to locate a missing 25-year-old woman.

Police said that Tenisha Manning was last seen in the Caldwell Court Drive area on July 26 shortly after 6:00 p.m.

She was reported missing on July 30 at approximately 11:30 am

Officers said they have been unable to locate her.

Manning is possibly wearing black yoga pants, a black ECU shirt and her hair pulled back into a ponytail, police said.

According to a release, she has no known medical conditions at this time.

If you have any information contact the Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4300.