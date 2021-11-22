GPD partners with Greenville Toyota for Tuesday’s annual meal giveaway

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Greenville Police Department is once again partnering with Greenville Toyota on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. in distributing 100 holiday meals to local families in Greenville.

The meals, which have been paid for by Greenville Toyota, will be packaged by GPD staff beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the Toyota dealership showroom, located at 3615 S. Memorial Drive.

All recipients of the meals have been pre-selected in partnership with the GPD Cops and Barbers program, the Pitt County Council on Aging and the Greenville Housing Authority. Due to COVID-19 precautions, representatives from each organization will pick up the meals from the Toyota dealership this year rather than officers delivering meals door-to-door.