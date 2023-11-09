GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have released a photo of the suspected vehicle in last Saturday’s hit-and-run crash that killed a man.

Police said a car hit Michael Douglas Hicks, 23, just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 near the intersection of Allen Road and Briarcliff Drive. In a media release last Sunday morning, officials said Hicks was walking in the South Bound Lanes of Allen Road when he was struck by the vehicle.

The Greenville Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit has identified a suspect vehicle. Officers are looking for a white or silver passenger car. There will be damage to the front left headlight assembly. The vehicle was last seen northbound on Allen Road towards Stantonsburg Road. Please see below for a picture.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or the incident is asked to contact GPD Master Patrol Officer Samuel at 252-329-4188 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.