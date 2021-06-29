GPD: Remains identified as missing woman last seen December 2020

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Remains discovered in Greenville earlier this month have been identified as 65-year-old Vicky Diane Brantley, who was reported missing in December 2020.

On the afternoon of June 18, 2021, a citizen discovered the remains in the area of Mulberry Lane and Stonehenge Drive, near the area where Brantley was last seen alive.

Investigators said are confident the area the remains were found was searched by first responders and citizens numerous times.

Brantley was known to leave home for extended periods of time and suffered from possible cognitive impairments.

The cause of death is still to be determined; however, an examination of the remains conducted by the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed there were no obvious signs of trauma or injury.