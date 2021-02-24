GPD searching for missing 54-year-old, last seen on Monday morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department is searching for 54-year-old Scott Phillips. He was last seen leaving his residence in the 1800 block of Bloomsbury Road on Monday, February 22 between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Officers said family members have not seen him since that time nor have his employer (Vidant Edgecombe Cancer Center) heard anything from him. Family members have indicated this is unusual behavior for him.

At the time he was last seen he did not have facial hair. He should be driving a 2017 black Toyota Corolla with NC tag HMK6012. If you know the whereabouts of Scott Phillips contact the Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4302.