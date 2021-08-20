GPD to host 5th annual Cops and Barbers Back to School Giveaway on Saturday

Greenville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department is hosting their 5th annual Cops and Barbers Back to School Giveaway on Saturday, August 21.

The event will be held from 1 p.m to 6 p.m. at Kampus Kuts on 2800 E. 10th Street in Greenville.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV