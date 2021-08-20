GPD to host 5th annual Cops and Barbers Back to School Giveaway on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department is hosting their 5th annual Cops and Barbers Back to School Giveaway on Saturday, August 21.
The event will be held from 1 p.m to 6 p.m. at Kampus Kuts on 2800 E. 10th Street in Greenville.
