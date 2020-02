GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department is trying to locate a runaway juvenile missing in Greenville.

13-year-old Andrea Poole was last seen on Sunday in the 3800 block of Sterling Pointe Drive.

Poole is 5’5” and approximately 124 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and brown Ugg boots.

Anyone with information about Andrea Poole whereabouts should contact Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4175.