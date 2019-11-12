Grandmother concerned of bullying at Pitt County Schools

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) “She got pushed in the bathroom. They had already said the day before in a group chat what they were going to do to her,” said grandmother of Ayden student.

An Ayden Middle School parent is concerned for her child’s safety, claiming her granddaughter has been bullied by three girls for months. She took her concerns to the principal.

“We had the conversation about the bullying to try to nip it in the bud before it gets too far out of hand and it’s like it was swept under the rug,” said Patricia Wright.

Wright said the school didn’t take action. Recently her 12-year-old granddaughter was involved in a fight on campus.

“The fight took place in the bathroom and everybody was filming,” Wright said.

Wright’s granddaughter was suspended for 10 days. She said she wishes the school would have handled the issue before it got out of hand.

“It plays a bearing in her learning she’s not going to learn anything for 10 days at home,” she said.

Wright wants answers from the school district.

Pitt County Schools released a statement, “If a conflict does arise, we interview students, speak with teachers, and we review available video to determine the necessary steps that need to be taken to ensure the safety and security of all of our students.”

Reports show 1 in 3 children are being bullied in school.

Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County said bullying is a concern of many parents and students. The organization works to teach parents how to help their children with this issue.

“It’s really important for parents to be having conversations with their kids about their power and how much power they have to stop this issue,” said Kylene Dibble, executive director of Parents for Public Schools Pitt County.

The organization will hold a Bullying 101 Workshop next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Hope Middle School.