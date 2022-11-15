GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Raising funds for mini-grants and supporting local teachers is the goal of the Great Harvest cookie kit fundraiser that kicked off Tuesday.

During November, a percentage of the sales of Coffee Cake at the Great Harvest Bread Company will go toward the Pitt County Educational Foundation. Those involved say it’s one of the ways the Educational Foundation Partners with local groups to support learning.

“Our students and our teachers are so incredibly important to us and teachers every single day spend their own money,” said Beth Ulffers, executive director with the Pitt County Educational Foundation. “The Educational Foundation started this program 34 years ago, where we award them little grants for their classrooms so we can take that burden off of them.”

The Pitt County Educational Foundation hopes to award more than 90 grants totaling more than $40,000 this year.

The Great Harvest Bread Company is located at 2803 Evans St. They’re open from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.