GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — While many Christmas traditions are exclusive to certain families, Bailey Bliven decided to share hers with all of Eastern North Carolina.

It all started in 2014 when she decided she wanted to donate toys to moms and dads who needed Christmas gifts for their children. Amber Jackson is a volunteer and remembers looking back fondly at how eager Blavin was to lend a helping hand to her community. Though she was many years younger at the time, her heart was still as big as it is now.

“I remember when Bailey was five when this all started,” she said. “We were at the armory, and she would go outside on her megaphone on the rock to tell everybody about the rules and everything.

“And now ten years later she’s a young lady, but she still has that heart to give back. She still has a heart for this community, and I think it’s important that we continue with that and carry on her heart of giving and her legacy of what she’s wanted to do for the community here.”

Bailey Bliven (Gabby, Sartori, WNCT photo)

Jenna Hardee is also a volunteer at The Great Toy Takeaway and says that since their first year, the organization has grown so much. This is due in part to the fact that families who have been impacted by the organization decide to give back and volunteer themselves.

“We served about 300 families that year, and now this year with our being year 10 will be a total of around 5,000 families that we have served. What is awesome is being able to see these families that we’ve served come back and volunteer over the next years and also recycling their toys as well and kind of make sure that they can give back.”

The main event of the toy drive is December 16 and 17. Families are encouraged to donate used or brand-new toys to the Great Toy Takeaway dropoff spots. The age range for toys needed is from 0-18. Blavin said that they run low on toys for older children, so it’s encouraged to donate if you can. She also said the need for business sponsors is high at the moment, and you can head to their website to learn more.



Dropoff sites include:

Allstate Insurance: Matt Smith

620 Red Banks Rd. Ste A

Greenville, North Carolina 27858

Ricci Law Firm

2221 Stantonsburg Rd.

Greenville, North Carolina 27834

Eastern Plumbing

4736 NC Hwy 43 South

Greenville, North Carolina 27858

Sound Feet Shoes

119 Red Banks Rd.

Greenville, North Carolina 27858

Hardee Recycling

4093 US-264 E

Washington, NC

27889

Speedway Stores:

ALL Speedways in Pitt County