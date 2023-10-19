GREENVILLE, NC –A Greensboro man has been arrested and charged after a traffic stop turned into the discovery of four kilograms of fentanyl inside his vehicle.

Deriko Joseph Lovely, 32, of Greensboro, was charged by members of the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force with multiple counts of trafficking in fentanyl. He was booked into Pitt County Detention Center and received a $2 million bond. Further charges are anticipated, officials said.

Officials said on Thursday that the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force received information of a suspicious person sitting in a Gray KIA sedan with a cracked windshield at Kings Convenience Mart, located at 300 SW Greenville Blvd. With the assistance of the Neighborhood Policing Unit and the Violent Crime Reduction Unit, detectives seized the four kilograms of fentanyl from inside the vehicle.

The Greenville Regional Drug Task Force comprises Law Enforcement Officers from the Greenville Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration Ayden Police Department, Williamston Police Department, East Carolina University Police Department, and the Winterville Police Department.