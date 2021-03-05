Greenville 10-year-old works with Red Cross to help those hit hard by Texas winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People living in Texas are still trying to recover from the recent winter storms. A Greenville 10-year-old business owner is doing something herself to help them.

Rylan Kelly is the CEO of Jade’s Journee, an online company selling custom masks and T-shirts. She saw the damage winter storms caused in Texas and reached out to the American Red Cross.

She’s working with the organization on an effort to provide relief to storm victims, with hopes of raising at least $1,000.

“If you think about it, if you were in that situation you would want as much help as you can get,” Kelly said. “I really just think that our community, because we’re Greenville, like we have peace here. So I think it’s important that we spread that peace around the world.”

You can click here to go to the Jade’s Journee website to donate to the Texas relief fund.