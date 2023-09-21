GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Work continues to add and improve on Greenville’s Wildwood Park.

This past May, the City of Greenville celebrated the playground and welcome center opening. This week, another park feature opened, the mountain bike trails.

It’s about six miles of single-track mountain bike trails. There are five trails of different lengths. Only four miles are open to the public right now as the boardwalk is not quite complete. Greenville Recreation and Parks encourages people to drop by and see the site.

“Wildwood Park offers swimming, you know water access is excellent, a really cool playground for the kids, hiking trails so you can bring your dogs, mountain bike trails, the first Chris Smith mountain bike trails, the first mountain bike trails in the city of Greenville so that’s very exciting,” said Parks Planner Mark Nottingham.

The park’s pedestrian bridge and boardwalks are still under construction, with hopes of completion this December.