GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re seeing a pattern here.

Greenville has advanced to the Sweet 16 of the “Barstool Best Bar Town” contest, beating Baton Rogue, La., and Tallahassee, Fla. in the first two rounds. Greenville, the No. 13 seed has won both rounds against higher-seeded locations.

WE’RE SWEET SIXTEEN BOUND‼️



They doubted us and we’re doing the damn thing. Up next: @BarstoolClemson



VOTING STARTS WEDNESDAY pic.twitter.com/gs8SDFk73h — Barstool ECU (@barstoolecu) February 27, 2023

Next up is No. 9 Clemson, which has done its part in knocking off higher-seeded Columbia, S.C. and top-seeded Athens, Ga., in the South bracket. Voting starts Wednesday for the Sweet 16.

The contest replaces the Best Bar one that Sup Dogs won three times in four years: 2022, 2020 and 2019.

You can track the entire tournament on the Barstool Twitter page.