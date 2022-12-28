GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Now that Christmas has passed, you’re probably wondering what to do with your live Christmas tree.

Jordan Anders, the communications specialist for Greenville Public Works Department, wants residents to know the proper way of disposing of your tree.

“As long as you strip all of the ornaments and lights and decorations, and just put it at the curb, the way that you would your limbs, your leaves or whatever other kind of yard waste, the city will pick it up,” Anders said.

Anders also said if you live in Pitt County and you don’t have trash collections in your neighborhood, you can take your tree to the nearest landfill site and they will handle it from there.