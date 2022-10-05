GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire at The Madison on Hyde Drive on Wednesday evening.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. There was an active fire on the first floor of one of the apartment complex’s buildings, according to Greenville Fire / Rescue Public Information Officer Jessica Blackwell. Officials later determined that the fire was accidental, and was caused by a dryer.

Eighteen firefighters were on the scene. The fire caused “mild to moderate” damage to the property, and it left six residents without electricity. The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced residents.