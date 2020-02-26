Greenville Area Pitch Competition announced

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Area Pitch Competition provides an open venue for businesses to pitch their business idea for cash prizes, and network with other entrepreneurs and resources.

The competition is open to individual and team entries.

Entries are due by Wednesday, March 15th and finalists will be notified by Wednesday, March 18th and be invited to participate in the Final Event for a live pitch.

Winners are awarded cash prizes and in-kind donations totaling over $18,000.

Anticipated award levels*

• 1st Place $7,000

• 2nd Place $4,000

• 3rd Place $2,500

• PEOPLE’S CHOICE $1,000

Participating organizations: