GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville attorney and his law firm will be giving away free gas on Saturday.

Wayne Hardee and the Wayne Hardee Law Firm will be at the newly opened Royal Farms, located at the corner of Arlington Boulevard and Dickinson Avenue, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon giving out 1,000 gallons of gas. It’s the third such promotion he and his law firm have carried out since the start of last summer.

“People were unable to pay the high price of gas to work or get their children to school or just travel to the grocery store or to the doctor,” Hardee said. “I wanted to try and help.

“Royal Farmsare opening several stores in Eastern North Carolina, and we are partnering with them. This area has been so supportive, I want to give back.”

For more details, go to the Wayne Hardee Facebook page.