GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After 450 responses as well as 350 unique submissions, there are five names left in the “Greenville Baseball ‘Name Your Team’ contest that could be chosen for the Greenville Coastal Plain League.

The finalists are:

Greenville Ballhogs

Greenville Booty

Greenville Garden Gnomes

Greenville Scallywags

Greenville Peglegs

With the East Carolina University mascot being a pirate, Greenville has embraced the pirate theme in different ways. The names Booty, Scallywags and Peglegs all encompass the theme while Ballhogs combines two other things Greenville is known for, baseball and barbecue, particularly the whole hog.

Garden Gnomes don’t have a geographical tie to the area but they come in an array of colors, types and poses,

You can click here to vote for your favorite and join the waitlist for 2024 tickets.