GREENVILLE, N.C. – Maaco, North America’s body shop, held the first-ever Love Your Car campaign, where they gifted one lucky customer with a free paint job.

Through this ‘surprise and delight’ effort, owners from Maaco locations across the country nominated their customers for the chance to receive the gift.

Local body shop owner, Pete Schwartz, who owns Maaco Greenville, recently completed an estimate for the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 7032. The local post is working to undergo building and grounds renovations, and there is one piece that was in need of a makeover. Maaco Greenville was proud to gift the organization with a freshly painted 1941 U.S. Army Cannon Boom.

“This cannon has been on the front lawn of the Veterans of Foreign War Greeneville Post’s lawn for decades,” said Pete Schwartz, owner, Maaco Greenville. “We were honored to work on this project and give the cannon a facelift, as the members of the organization have given so much to the country.”

Veterans of Foreign Wars is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping veterans in various facets. The organization was founded in 1899 when veterans of the Spanish-American War and Philippine Insurrection created local organizations to secure rights and benefits following their service. From here, the organization has grown tremendously, with posts across the United States and more than 1.5 million members.

“At Maaco, we paint anything, but this project was special because it filled my team and I with so much pride,” said continued Schwartz. “Seeing the way everyone jumped right in to tackle this project was incredible. I look forward to continuing our efforts in giving back to our deserving community!”

For more information about Maaco, visit Maaco.com.