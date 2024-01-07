GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As people are working toward some of their New Year goals, local sports stores say this is one of their busiest times of the year.

Play It Again Sports is a store that buys and sells sports equipment. Officials there said their busiest times of the year are January and February. The store helps people find sporting equipment and makes them feel good knowing they’re helping them work toward their resolutions.

“This time of year things always start to get busy,” said Vince Tricarico, the store manager. “People with their resolutions also, they get a little stir crazy with the sun going down earlier, now it’s starting to go the other way but they’ve been inside for a while so they wanna be active.

“So we kinda have everything for people to do that. Fitness, sporting goods, bikes, you’re going to the mountains snowboarding, skiing, we have a little bit of that. So we’re starting to see an uptick. It always happens this time of year.”

The company is celebrating its 26th year serving Greenville. They’re open seven days a week on Greenville Boulevard.