Greenville businesses expect large crowds for President Trump’s rally

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – President Trump is pushing for re-election, citing his economic leadership.

His Greenville rally tomorrow will have an economic impact on local businesses — especially ones near tomorrow’s event.

Some say they were surprised to hear that President Trump is making a stop in the east, let alone just down the street from them.

President Trump’s rallies typically bring thousands of supporters together.

This could mean more foot traffic for local stores.

Max Gutierrez is the Manager at Tropicana Supermarket.

He says, “I think that that will bring more customers because you know of the impact of the President coming by.”

Tom Chaney with Specialty Tool and Supply explains, “This is a big deal you know big deal for us and the town. Greenville too, we’ve never seen anything like this especially at our airport.”

Business owners are asking people coming to the rally to avoid parking in their lots.

They want to keep their parking spaces available for customers.

One thing to remember, there may be traffic disruptions around the airport Thursday before, during and after the president’s rally.

You’re advised to find an alternate route.