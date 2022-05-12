GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU is hosting the American Athletic Conference softball tournament May 12-14.

Some restaurants in the area said they love when events like this come to town, especially now that a large portion of ECU’s student population has left for the summer.

“I found with a lot of students after graduation, even the students that haven’t graduated, they leave town for this week,” said Bret Oliverio, owner of Sup Dogs. “This is traditionally is a slower week, so this weekend, I’m excited there’s a big group of people coming to Greenville.”

After a busy weekend last week with graduation, teams and fans coming into town will also be a boost.

“Graduation last weekend was really good for us, and then this is going to be great,” said Payne Joyner, manager of Cubbie’s. “It’s Thursday and people are already starting to come in, so I think we’ll be busier this weekend.”

Semifinal games of the tournament will be played on Friday and the final game played on Saturday at Max R. Joyner Stadium.