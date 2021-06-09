Greenville businesses working to get back to normal after a year of restrictions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many local businesses are working to get back to normal after a hard year of closures and restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the Greenville managers who spoke to 9OYS said it’s weird seeing people in their stores without masks, but it’s a welcomed change. They said business has picked up since restrictions were lifted, and they’re hoping it will continue to trend in that direction.

“It feels like things are getting back to normal, which is something we like to see,” said Kimberly Morgan, manager at Vestique.

For Greenville businesses, it was a tough year. But now that COVID restrictions are lifted, customers are getting back to shopping in-store.

“It’s actually been a lot busier than we expected and it’s been really nice,” said Morgan.

Some shops, like Vestique in Greenville, are still asking people to wear masks.

“I’d say we have a majority not wearing masks anymore,” she said. “If you haven’t been vaccinated just to like respect others and we’re trying to keep everyone safe and comfortable, so keeping a mask on if you haven’t.”

Catalog Connection in Uptown Greenville is following that same guidance, but that doesn’t mean all customers are listening.

“I would say it’s like 50/50,” said manager Jordi Brick. “Maybe a little bit more no mask.”

Some businesses are still requiring their employees to wear masks.

“We keep ours on just to make everyone comfortable who hasn’t been vaccinated yet,” said Morgan.

Some are taking a different approach.

“If we see them wearing it, we put ours on and if they’re not wearing it and we just leave ours off,” said Brick.

Managers said they’re excited to see ECU students back on campus in the fall.

“Since this summer has been better than other summers for us, we’re excited to see what it can be like with full capacity of students back,” said Brick.

Managers said they’re hopeful by fall, no one will need to wear a mask. They’re looking forward to a busy rest of the summer and upcoming school year.