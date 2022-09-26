GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For the 12th year, the City of Greenville is hosting its Minority Enterprise Development Week.

The event is held to promote businesses owned by minorities and women because they often face more challenges when opening.

“Definitely funding and having working capital is a challenge,” said Tish Williams, Minority/Women Business Enterprise coordinator for Greenville. “Having a network of folks they can tap into for advice or maybe some feedback, and sometimes just knowledge of not knowing where to go to get started.”

The city is hosting a scavenger hunt that runs Monday through Saturday that will take customers to several shops and restaurants owned by minorities or women. They’re also offering resource panels for anyone thinking of opening a small business.

A pop-up shop at Five Points Plaza in Uptown Greenville on Saturday will wrap up the week. For Megan Hall, she said she faced challenges opening Meg’s Boutique during the pandemic as a woman.

“Banks don’t want to loan you money because you’re a woman, and I opened up my shop when I was 21,” Hall said. “Because I opened during COVID they weren’t doing any of the women business grants either.”

Hall’s business is a participant in the scavenger hunt and said it’s great for exposure.

“It’s a good opportunity for all small businesses to be a part of it and have people who may not have heard of it,” she said. “I’ve been open for two years and I hear people say, ‘I had no idea you were here,’ so it’s a good way for small businesses to grow.”

Officials said this week is important to highlight because the businesses are so important to the area.

“It’s a win-win when we have diverse businesses throughout the local economy because that should equal to higher quality products and services,” Williams said.

For more information on how to register for some of this week’s events, click on this link.