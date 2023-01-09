GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s time to dress up.

On January 21, the Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual membership celebration. The event will recognize the achievements and contributions of community leaders and will be focused on what the 2023 goals are and much more.

For an individual ticket, it’s $85, couples are $160 and table host tickets are $575. The event is from 5:30 – 9 pm and will be held at 207 SW Greenville Blvd at the Hilton Greenville.

To register for the event, click here.