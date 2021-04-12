Greenville church holds Holocaust commemoration

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People in Greenville gathered at the First Christian Church on Sunday to commemorate a tragic time in our history.

Two Eastern North Carolina natives, Julia Petrasso and Alan Schreier, shared their personal stories from the Holocaust. Petrasso explained the life of her late grandmother, Krystyna, a journalist whose parents were murdered in Poland by the Nazis. She said she’s inspired by her family to advocate for immigrants and the abused.

Schreier also shared the story of his parents, who survived the Holocaust and traveled to America. Prayers and readings were also shared, along with a special candle lighting ceremony.

This is all in remembrance of the past. It’s something that Alan Schreier said through sharing the stories, helps to teach others and heal in the process as well.

The immediacy and the issues involved tends to get lost on the younger generations. It’s important for the stories, not just the history that is written in the movies and books, the actual stories, be told by real people and heard.” Alan Schreier

The ceremony was also held online for viewers to learn and reflect on the notable time in history.