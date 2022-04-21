GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – New Dimensions Community Church is hosting an uplift Women’s Fellowship on April 30 at 11 a.m.
Women of all ages are encouraged to come to hear the word of God and receive prayer. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
Posted:
Updated:
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – New Dimensions Community Church is hosting an uplift Women’s Fellowship on April 30 at 11 a.m.
Women of all ages are encouraged to come to hear the word of God and receive prayer. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.