GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church held services on Sunday for the first time after downed power lines created a roof fire last week.

The power lines came down during a storm on Wednesday. It led to a roof fire that crews from Greenville Fire/Rescue were able to put out.

“It was a great day today, our people were back, they were very encouraged very excited about today. and the Lord really met with us and we were very blessed and thankful for that,” said Pastor Gene Williams.

“Whatever way the Lord led us, we were good in it and we were ready to go. but we were thankful we could be back here in the sanctuary today.”

Williams said church officials were able to get the remaining smoke from the fire out of the sanctuary using large fans before Sunday’s service. Williams said an adjuster will visit the church and the roof should be fixed in the next couple of weeks.