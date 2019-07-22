Greenville church to give away food and clothes on Saturday

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)

Anyone in need of food and clothing can get a free hot meal and free clothing at a giveaway being held Saturday at a Greenville church.

Victory Christian Assembly, located at 4748 Stantonsburg Road, said it will host a Free Meal and Clothing Giveaway on Saturday, July 27, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the church.

The church said Windows of Opportunities Inc., a Raleigh-based nonprofit group, is also helping with the event.

For more details on this event, you can call the church office at 252-830-1442.