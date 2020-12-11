Greenville church to hold drive-up grocery giveaway this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Members of a Pitt County church are working to make the season bright and filling for people in the east.

Koinonia Christian Center in Greenville will host this weekend’s “Dare to believe” grocery giveaway. It’s a drive-up event where you can get a free, warm meal and a bag full of groceries. The church is preparing about 750 bags of food. It’s held similar events throughout the pandemic. Leaders say it’s part of their effort mission — giving people help and hope.

“What we really want to do is to infuse belief in hope back into people. When you come through something as interesting as this year has been it can knock your belief in things will get better and all we want to do is kinda spark that to let people know we will get through this,” said Trev Evens, Koinonia Christian Center.

The giveaway is free. Church leaders say all you have to do it pull up and pop your trunk. They will offer other surprises for people who turn out.