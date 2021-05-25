Greenville City Council approves lease agreement with Boys & Girls Club

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A lease for a portion of the property known as the Lucille Gorham Intergenerational Center was approved on Monday night by the Greenville City Council, paving the way for the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain to operate a new club at the location.
The Council unanimously approved the five-year lease for the school building and playground, 10 parking spaces, and an office building located at 1101 and 1100 Ward Street. The annual rental payments are as follows: Year 1 – $12,000; Year 2 – $18,000; Year 3 – $19,600; Year 4 – $24,000; Year 5 – (8 months, 24 days) $18,000; and $30,000 annually (Years 6-10), if the Boys and Girls Club exercises an option to renew for five additional years.
The Boys & Girls Club plans to provide non-profit programming involving educational and recreational activities to youth, and the organization can enter into license agreements with third parties to bring other non-profit programming to the facility. The lease begins on May 25, 2021.
