GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville city leaders continue to work on finding ways to offer affordable housing in the community.

In a recent city council meeting, a nearly $2 million housing plan was approved. Funding will be coming from the American Rescue Plan. Along with affordable housing, it’ll also target homelessness in the city.

“It’s certainly a relief, we’ve been diligently working to get to this point now,” Berryman said. “It’s been about a year since the federal government has released guidance on how to utilize these funds.”

Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects

Tiana Berryman, the Housing Administrator for the city of Greenville, said this plan is helping everyone from those who don’t have a home to those who need rental help. It’ll also address the need for more housing.

“A little more than $700,000 that’s been budgeted specifically to supplement or support the development of affordable renting housing, we also have about as much going toward non-congregate shelter for it to house those who are experiencing homelessness, then additional funds for tenant-based rental assistance.”

When it comes to post-pandemic impacts Berryman said this plan will also address those issues.

“We certainly know that housing insecurity is growing, and on the heels and height of the pandemic we’re seeing more domino effects as it relates to stable housing stable affordable housing,” Berryman said.

As far as the next step in housing plans, they hope to begin in 2023. Berryman added the federal government will be giving the final approvals in plan details. To view those housing plans, click here.