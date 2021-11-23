Greenville City Council approves new electoral district maps

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Greenville City Council approved its new redistricting plan during its regular meeting on Monday.

The Council unanimously approved Option B2 as its preferred map of new electoral districts.

By action of the State Legislature, the City of Greenville and other cities with a district system had their November 2021 elections moved to March 8, 2022. This law only changed the date for the 2021 elections and will not affect any future elections.

The candidate filing period for the March 8, 2022 election will be December 6-17, 2021.